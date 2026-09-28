Who was Nidhi Tiwari? Influencer dies by suicide at 30
What's the story
Nidhi Tiwari, a popular social media influencer with a combined 16 lakh followers on Instagram and Facebook, has reportedly died by suicide. She was 30. With around nine lakh Facebook followers and nearly seven lakh on Instagram, Tiwari was one of the most famous social media personalities in the Vindhya region. Her posts often drew thousands of reactions while her videos reached millions of viewers.
Discovery
Tiwari's body was found hanging at her home
Tiwari's lifeless body was found hanging at her home in Bhusa Mod on September 26; her family rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
According to locals, Tiwari wanted to build a career in acting and the movie industry.
She remained active in modeling, events, and digital content creation.
Her last Instagram post was just a day ago.
Investigation
Investigation underway, officials say
Morwa Police Station in-charge Dr. Gyanendra Singh revealed they are gathering information from Tiwari's acquaintances, family, and others.
Call records, digital activity, and other relevant evidence are also being examined.
Officials have cautioned against concluding the reason for her suicide before the investigation is complete.
Allegations
Family alleges she had an argument with someone before dying
Tiwari's family has alleged that she was speaking to a Delhi-based man over the phone on September 26 evening when an argument broke out.
They said she later locked herself in her room and asked her mother to leave her alone.
Tiwari lived with her mother and younger sister in Singrauli; her father, Ashok Tiwari, lives separately.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be reached at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).