Influencer Tiwari's final post resonates after sudden death in Singrauli
Entertainment
Nidhi Tiwari, a 30-year-old influencer and model aspiring actor, passed away suddenly in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.
Her final social media post about finding self-worth and completeness has struck a chord with many after her passing.
The news has left her family, friends, and online followers deeply shocked.
Police probe Tiwari's phone call
Police are looking into the events leading up to her death, focusing on a phone call with a man in Delhi that reportedly ended in an argument.
After the call, Nidhi isolated herself and was later found unresponsive by family members.
Known for winning Miss Pretty India 2024 and building a strong online presence, she is remembered for inspiring others both through modeling and her honest posts about self-love.