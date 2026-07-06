Influencer Zacek and husband Downey welcomed their 1st son August
Entertainment
Influencer Natalie Zacek, 25, and her husband, Josh Downey, just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August.
They shared the big news on social media with sweet family photos and a heartfelt caption: "The day our lives were changed welcoming August to the world."
Friends and fellow creators quickly filled the comments with love.
Zacek and Downey announced pregnancy 2025
Natalie and Josh got married in North Carolina back in April 2021. They announced their pregnancy in December 2025, calling it "an answered prayer for our growing family."
For their gender reveal, they planted blue flowers together, a cute touch that made the moment extra special.