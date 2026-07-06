Influencer Zacek and husband Downey welcomed their 1st son August Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Influencer Natalie Zacek, 25, and her husband, Josh Downey, just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August.

They shared the big news on social media with sweet family photos and a heartfelt caption: "The day our lives were changed welcoming August to the world."

Friends and fellow creators quickly filled the comments with love.