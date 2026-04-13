'Insidious: Out of the Further' lands US August 21, 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for more chills: Insidious: Out of the Further, the sixth movie in the hit horror series, lands in US theaters on August 21, 2026.
This time, a new family finds themselves pulled into The Further by some seriously creepy stalkers.
Fan-favorite Lin Shaye is back as Elise Rainier, alongside Amelia Eve and Island Austin.
'Insidious' title staged by live performers
The title was revealed in a creative way at a Los Angeles event where performers actually formed the letters live.
Directed by Jacob Chase (who also co-developed the story with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick), filming wrapped up last November.
And for those worried this might be the end, Shaye shared online that both she and Insidious still have plenty of scares left to share.