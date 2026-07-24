Insomniac Games debuts 'Marvel's Wolverine' trailer, Logan rejoins Team X

You'll get classic Wolverine action: adamantium claws, healing powers, and that famous berserker rage.

There's also a cool crossover where you can unlock a special costume from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

The game brings in Bolivar Trask as a major threat, with Jean Grey joining forces with Logan to protect at-risk mutants.

David Fleming is on music duty, while Liam McIntyre voices Wolverine, promising both grit and heart in this fresh take on the character.