Insomniac Games debuts 'Marvel's Wolverine' trailer, Logan rejoins Team X
Entertainment
Insomniac Games just revealed the story trailer for Marvel's Wolverine at Comic-Con 2026.
Set in the same world as the Spider-Man games, the story follows Logan rejoining Team X and taking on villains like Lady Deathstrike and Omega Red to rescue fellow mutants Leech and Nature Girl.
Trask threat McIntyre voices Wolverine
You'll get classic Wolverine action: adamantium claws, healing powers, and that famous berserker rage.
There's also a cool crossover where you can unlock a special costume from Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.
The game brings in Bolivar Trask as a major threat, with Jean Grey joining forces with Logan to protect at-risk mutants.
David Fleming is on music duty, while Liam McIntyre voices Wolverine, promising both grit and heart in this fresh take on the character.