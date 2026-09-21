Srikanth Odela reveals inspiration behind Nani's 'Paradise'
What's the story
Srikanth Odela, the director of Nani's The Paradise, has revealed that the story is inspired by multiple real-life incidents. Speaking to the media, Odela said, "The film is based on several little real-life incidents which I witnessed while growing up." "I have seen several incidents near my hometown. I have taken several incidents from Telangana and made it as a part of the film."
Actor's perspective
Most exhausting film of my career: Nani
Nani, who plays the lead in The Paradise, recently admitted that it was the most exhausting film of his career.
He said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally."
"If there has been a film for which I have worked very hard in these 18 years of my film career, it is The Paradise."
Film details
Nani clears rumors about underwater sequences in 'The Paradise'
Nani also clarified rumors about underwater sequences in the film.
He said, "There are various news reports about the movie on social media. There is no underwater sequence in it."
"There are scenes that will give audiences a good high. The audience will feel the emotion in the violence."
Odela added, "This is a revolutionary, emotional film. It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community."
The film releases on September 24.