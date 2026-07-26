Instagram motion poster teases Thiruvothu in 'Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar'
Entertainment
The first-look motion poster for Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar just dropped on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of Parvathy Thiruvothu as one of four tense-looking police officers.
Directed by Shahad, the film promises an investigative story and is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 11, 2026.
Thiruvothu plays widow who joins police
Parvathy stars alongside Mathew Thomas, Vijaya Raghavan, Unnimaya Prasad, Sidharth Bharathan, and Azees Nedumangad. The plot follows a woman who joins the police force after the demise of her husband, who was a cop.
Shot across spots like Kottayam and Kuttanad, the film also features music by Mujeeb Majeed and costumes by Sameera Saneesh.