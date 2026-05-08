Instagram purges millions of fake accounts, exposes inflated celebrity counts

Kohli and Ronaldo lose millions

Virat Kohli lost over 2 million followers in just two days, while Cristiano Ronaldo saw more than 6.6 million disappear from his count.

The problem isn't new: back in 2019, studies showed that even Ellen DeGeneres had over half her followers as fakes.

With Instagram stepping up its bot-busting game, the conversation around what's real (and what's not) on social media is heating up again.