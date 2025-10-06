'The Big Bang Theory' trivia that will surprise you

The Big Bang Theory , a sitcom that redefined nerdy, ran for 12 years and became a global sensation. While most of us know the show's premise and characters, some lesser-known facts make it even more interesting. From its scientific accuracy to its cultural impact, here are some behind-the-scenes trivia that give you a new perspective on this iconic series.

#1 The show's scientific advisor The Big Bang Theory had a real-life physicist as its scientific advisor. David Saltzberg, a professor of physics and astronomy, ensured the show's scientific accuracy. He even contributed to the dialogue and ensured that the equations written on the whiteboards were correct. His involvement added authenticity to the show's portrayal of science and made it relatable to both nerds and laymen.

#2 Penny's last name mystery Penny's last name remained a mystery for most of the series. The character, played by Kaley Cuoco, was never given a last name until the series finale. Even then, it was revealed in a subtle way during a scene where she signed her full name on a document. This mystery kept fans guessing throughout the show's run.

#3 Sheldon Cooper's catchphrase origin Sheldon Cooper's iconic catchphrase "Bazinga!" became synonymous with his character's pranks and jokes. However, it was not originally part of Sheldon's character description. Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, suggested using "Bazinga!" as an expression after one of his character's pranks in season two. The phrase quickly caught on and became one of television's most memorable catchphrases.