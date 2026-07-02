International Booker renamed Bukhman Prize and prize doubled to £100,000 Entertainment Jul 02, 2026

Big news for book lovers: the International Booker Prize is getting a makeover.

Starting in 2027, it will be called the Bukhman International Booker Prize, thanks to a decade-long funding boost from Bukhman Philanthropies.

The prize money is also doubling to £100,000 (about ₹1.28 crore), split equally between author and translator.