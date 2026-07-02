International Booker renamed Bukhman Prize and prize doubled to £100,000
Entertainment
Big news for book lovers: the International Booker Prize is getting a makeover.
Starting in 2027, it will be called the Bukhman International Booker Prize, thanks to a decade-long funding boost from Bukhman Philanthropies.
The prize money is also doubling to £100,000 (about ₹1.28 crore), split equally between author and translator.
Shortlisted books to get £5,000 each
Daria Bukhman, who runs the foundation with her husband Dmitri, says supporting translated fiction is "deeply personal" because it helps people connect across cultures.
Shortlisted books will also get £5,000 each, so more recognition (and cash) for everyone involved.