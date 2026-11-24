International Emmy Awards 2026 New York honor global TV winners
The International Emmy Awards 2026 just wrapped up in New York City, spotlighting the best shows and talent from around the world.
France's Careme grabbed Best Drama Series, while Argentina's Division Palermo - Season 2 won Best Comedy Series.
The top acting honors went to Bobby Schofield (U.K.) for Unforgivable and Mona Mina Leon (Belgium) for Holy Sh!t.
Bajaria and Zeiler honored, Indian nominees
Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and Warner Bros. Discovery International President Gerhard Zeiler received special recognition for their contributions to global TV.
On the Indian front, Vir Das was nominated for his Netflix comedy special but missed out to Division Palermo - Season 2 and Real Kashmir Football Club was in the running for Best Drama Series but lost to Careme.
Still, some solid representation on a global stage!