International Theatre Festival of Kerala 2027 invites applications under Sivaraman
The International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) is back for 2027 and inviting theater groups to apply.
The festival runs from February 21-28 in Thrissur, with Deepan Sivaraman, known for his engagement with contemporary theater practices and his close understanding of evolving trends in world theater, at the helm.
The upcoming edition's theme, "Imagining Justice," is all about using theater to spark conversations around social issues and justice.
Apply online by November 23 12:30pm
If you're part of a theater group, you can apply online by November 23 at 12:30pm. Just send in your production details, detailed information about the theater group, and a performance video.
Sivaraman wants to bring in new voices and push creative boundaries with international collaborations, so it's a great chance for emerging artists to get noticed.
For any questions, the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi team is ready to help out.