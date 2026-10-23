International Theatre Festival of Kerala 2027 invites applications under Sivaraman

The International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK) is back for 2027 and inviting theater groups to apply.

The festival runs from February 21-28 in Thrissur, with Deepan Sivaraman, known for his engagement with contemporary theater practices and his close understanding of evolving trends in world theater, at the helm.

The upcoming edition's theme, "Imagining Justice," is all about using theater to spark conversations around social issues and justice.