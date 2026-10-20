Tiger Shroff firing: 2 live cartridges found at crime scene

The two live cartridges are believed to have fallen out after one of the accused, Rehan's gun jammed. Another accused, Phool Singh, reportedly fired five rounds. Although Singh was earlier described as a minor, he is also an adult, reports have suggested.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now leading the investigation into this case, which was previously under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police, IANS has reported.

The transfer of the case to a higher authority underscores its seriousness and complexity.