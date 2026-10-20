Tiger Shroff firing: 2 live cartridges found at crime scene
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have recovered five empty bullet shells and two live cartridges from the site of a recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu. The investigation is focused on establishing whether the accused had conducted reconnaissance before the attack. CCTV footage from the football ground and surrounding areas is being examined for this purpose.
Evidence collection
Details about the cartridges found
The two live cartridges are believed to have fallen out after one of the accused, Rehan's gun jammed. Another accused, Phool Singh, reportedly fired five rounds. Although Singh was earlier described as a minor, he is also an adult, reports have suggested.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now leading the investigation into this case, which was previously under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police, IANS has reported.
The transfer of the case to a higher authority underscores its seriousness and complexity.
Investigation progress
Crime Branch recovers motorcycle used by shooters
The Crime Branch has also recovered the Pulsar motorcycle that was allegedly used by three shooters in the incident.
This vehicle was found near Andheri West railway station and is being examined for possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
In the wake of the firing incident, Shroff's security has been heightened.