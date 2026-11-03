Investigators suspect reverse current after Conrad Hotel pool electrocutions
Two foreign nationals died after being electrocuted at the Conrad Hotel pool on October 30, 2026.
Investigators think a reverse electrical current ran through the pool railing, but they're still figuring out exactly how it happened.
Technical and forensic reports are on the way.
Police question staff over pool wiring
Police have questioned hotel staff about the pool's wiring and safety steps, and they're looking into whether a voltage surge was involved, even though the lighting is usually low-voltage.
The body of German national Alexander Maximilian Theiss has been cleared for handover to the family after an autopsy, while Slovak national Juraj Horvat's body is waiting for consular clearance.
Two others who were hurt, a US guest and a pool attendant, have been discharged from the hospital.