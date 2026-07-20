Invictus Games to be held in Daejeon, South Korea 2029
Entertainment
Big news: The Invictus Games are coming to Asia in 2029, landing in Daejeon, South Korea.
From October 6-15, about 550 wounded and recovering service members from 26 countries will compete across 12 sports.
This is a huge step for South Korea, which joined the Invictus community back in 2020.
Invictus chair, Na Hyeongyoon highlight legacy
Invictus Games Foundation Chair Lord Charles Allen called this choice a "defining moment," highlighting Daejeon's drive to create a legacy that goes beyond just hosting the event.
Former competitor Na Hyeongyoon hopes these games will help shift how society views disability and believes South Korea is ready to lead that change.