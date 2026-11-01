Iqbal explores obsessive lover role in 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'

Zaheer Iqbal is switching things up in Tu Hai Meri Kiran, taking on the role of an obsessive lover.

He shared that this part wasn't just about acting intense: it meant really digging into what makes the character tick.

"As actors, we always want to surprise our audiences and give them something they haven't experienced from us before. With Tu Hai Meri Kiran, I genuinely wanted to explore a side of me that audiences haven't seen before. Playing an obsessive lover was an exciting challenge because the character comes with several emotional layers." Zaheer said, adding that it pushed him to explore new sides of himself as an actor.