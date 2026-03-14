Iqbal Khan returns to TV with 'Hui Gumm Yaadein'
Entertainment
Iqbal Khan is making a TV comeback after three years in Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, premiering April 6, 2026 at 8pm on SonyLIV.
He plays Dr. Dev Mehta, a skilled doctor who loses his memory (reported as 12 years) after an accident.
Show dives into 2nd chances and rediscovering yourself
Adapted from the Italian hit DOC, the show dives into second chances and rediscovering yourself.
Khan says the show explores second chances, empathy and rediscovering humanity.
Other cast members and where to watch it
Gulki Joshi stars as Dr. Dev's ex-wife Srishti, with Ekta Kaul and Srishti Singh joining the cast.
you can catch new episodes six days a week on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium.