Iqbal Khan returns to TV with 'Hui Gumm Yaadein' Entertainment Mar 14, 2026

Iqbal Khan is making a TV comeback after three years in Hui Gumm Yaadein - Ek Doctor, Do Zindagiyaan, premiering April 6, 2026 at 8pm on SonyLIV.

He plays Dr. Dev Mehta, a skilled doctor who loses his memory (reported as 12 years) after an accident.