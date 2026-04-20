iQIYI plans to use AI for most films and series
Entertainment
China's streaming giant iQIYI just announced it's planning to use artificial intelligence to create most of its films and series within the next five years.
It's a major shift for the company, which has been around since 2010, and signals that AI-generated entertainment could soon be the new normal.
iQIYI unveils Nadou Pro AI toolkit
To make this happen, iQIYI rolled out Nadou Pro, an AI toolkit for scriptwriting and rendering, which CEO Gong Yu says will help boost sales and reshape how shows get made.
It is also launching a social-video app inspired by OpenAI's Sora that will feature loads of AI-created content.
Even after a recent dip in revenue, iQIYI is betting big on tech innovation, with an AI-generated film set to drop by summer 2026.