'Irandu Vaanam' starring Vishal and Baiju releases October 23, 2026

This marks the third team-up for Ramkumar and Vishnu Vishal after their popular hits Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.

The creative crew includes Dhibu Ninan Thomas on music, Dinesh K Babu as cinematographer, and San Lokesh on editing.

The first-look poster stands out too: it shows characters floating on clouds connected by a sky, a cool visual nod to the title "Two Skies."