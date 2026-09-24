'Irandu Vaanam' starring Vishal and Baiju releases October 23, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans!
Irandu Vaanam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju, lands in theaters on October 23, 2026.
Directed by Ramkumar, the film promises an intense take on love and is already building serious buzz online.
'Irandu Vaanam' reunites Ramkumar, Vishal
This marks the third team-up for Ramkumar and Vishnu Vishal after their popular hits Mundasupatti and Ratsasan.
The creative crew includes Dhibu Ninan Thomas on music, Dinesh K Babu as cinematographer, and San Lokesh on editing.
The first-look poster stands out too: it shows characters floating on clouds connected by a sky, a cool visual nod to the title "Two Skies."