Irani admits 1993 divorce hurt daughter Zianne and feels guilty

Irani credits husband, Sarkar cites growth

Irani credited her second husband Bhaktiyaar Irani for always having her back through tough times: "He always fought for me."

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, of Sentier Wellness in Mumbai noted that breakups can lead to self-growth and stronger relationships later on.

She also highlighted how society's stigma around divorce makes things harder, but emotional support and self-acceptance help people rebuild confidence and move forward.