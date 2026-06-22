Irani admits 1993 divorce hurt daughter Zianne and feels guilty
Entertainment
Actor-creator Tannaz Irani recently reflected on her first marriage and how her 1993 divorce affected her daughter, Zianne.
She admitted feeling guilty, saying, "Your daughter's biggest safety factor is her mother - and I broke that."
The split brought emotional challenges for both mother and child.
Irani credits husband, Sarkar cites growth
Irani credited her second husband Bhaktiyaar Irani for always having her back through tough times: "He always fought for me."
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, of Sentier Wellness in Mumbai noted that breakups can lead to self-growth and stronger relationships later on.
She also highlighted how society's stigma around divorce makes things harder, but emotional support and self-acceptance help people rebuild confidence and move forward.