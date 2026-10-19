Irani returns to work and thanks fans after Kohli's death
Entertainment
Veteran actor Aruna Irani is heading back to work nearly two months after losing her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli.
She shared an emotional Instagram video, thanking fans for their support and saying, "After the death of Kukuji, the love you all gave me, the support you gave me, I am very, very grateful for that."
Fans' encouragement spurred Irani's career return
Irani said her fans' encouragement really helped her through this tough time and inspired her decision to return.
Despite the loss, she's ready to start a new chapter in her career, grateful for all the love that got her here.