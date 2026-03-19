Iranian-American comedian, lawyer launch initiative to spotlight Iran's human rights
Comedian Max Amini and attorney Bobby Samini just launched the "Alliance for a Free Iran," hoping to get the world's attention on what's happening in Iran.
Samini shared that they haven't seen engagement from outside their community in a way that they've seen with other causes, highlighting how Iranians, inside and abroad, feel unheard.
Gathering real stories of abuse
The initiative is gathering real stories of abuse from people who risk everything to speak out, even under internet blackouts and threats of arrest or worse.
It especially focuses on the Gen Z-led protests last December against inflation and repression, which saw tens of thousands killed and families forced to search morgues for their loved ones.
Amini and Samini hope to build solidarity
This all comes after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran earlier this month, a moment most Hollywood voices have avoided.
By sharing these stories with American audiences and public figures, Amini and Samini hope to build solidarity beyond just the Iranian community and encourage engagement and public attention.