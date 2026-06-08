Iranian court upholds director Jafar Panahi's 1-year prison sentence

Career highlights

Ruling comes months after he returned to Iran

The ruling comes just months after Panahi returned to Iran at the end of March. This was after extensive international travel for promoting his latest film, It Was Just An Accident. The movie reached the nomination stage as France's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, further solidifying Panahi's status on the global cinema stage. Panahi was also nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category.