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Home / News / Entertainment News / Iranian court upholds director Jafar Panahi's 1-year prison sentence
Iranian court upholds director Jafar Panahi's 1-year prison sentence
Jafar Panahi can challenge the ruling

Iranian court upholds director Jafar Panahi's 1-year prison sentence

By Isha Sharma
Jun 08, 2026
10:00 am
What's the story

An Iranian court has upheld a one-year prison sentence against celebrated filmmaker Jafar Panahi, rejecting his appeal. The award-winning director can now challenge the ruling before a higher court within 20 days. This decision comes amid ongoing legal and political challenges faced by Panahi, whose work has received international acclaim but has often attracted scrutiny from Iranian authorities.

Legal proceedings

Ruling can be appealed within 20 days

Tehran's Revolutionary Court upheld a one-year prison sentence against Panahi (65), rejecting his appeal against a conviction linked to allegations of propaganda activities against the Iranian state. Mostafa Nili, Panahi's lawyer, announced this development during a press briefing on Sunday. He said the ruling can now be appealed before the Tehran Provincial Court of Appeal within 20 days. This means it won't lead to Panahi's immediate incarceration.

Career highlights

Ruling comes months after he returned to Iran

The ruling comes just months after Panahi returned to Iran at the end of March. This was after extensive international travel for promoting his latest film, It Was Just An Accident. The movie reached the nomination stage as France's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, further solidifying Panahi's status on the global cinema stage. Panahi was also nominated in the Best Original Screenplay category.

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Past conflicts

Panahi's long history of clashes with authorities

Over the past two decades, Panahi has frequently drawn the ire of the Iranian authorities. In 2010, he was banned from making movies, speaking to the press, and traveling. However, he continued to make films secretly. In 2022, Panahi was arrested in connection with protests by a group of filmmakers but was released about seven months later. The ban on his activities was lifted in April 2023.

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Filmography

One of Iran's most celebrated filmmakers

Panahi is widely regarded as one of Iran's most influential contemporary filmmakers. His career has been marked by international recognition for works such as The Circle, Offside, This is Not a Film, Taxi, and No Bears. His films have often explored social issues and individual freedoms and have been celebrated on the global stage.

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