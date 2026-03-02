'Iranians are hoping for change': Mandana Karimi on Khamenei's death

Khamenei, 86, was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf states and carried out air strikes across parts of the region. Karimi reflected on decades of protest in Iran since 1979: "For years, people inside Iran have protested with our bare hands. We have lost mothers, kids, universities."

Karimi on protests in India backing Iranian regime

Karimi said she felt heartbroken seeing protests in India backing the Iranian regime.

She explained that it hurt to watch support for leaders she believes Iranians are trying to move past.

Just two weeks ago, she joined an unpermitted candlelight vigil for those standing up against the government back home.