Irrfan's legacy is not my responsibility: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan worked together in films like The Lunchbox and Paan Singh Tomar. Since Khan's passing in 2020, fans often draw parallels between their careers. But Siddiqui explained he wants to grow through his own roles instead of stepping into someone else's shoes.

'I have come to work like myself'

This isn't new for Siddiqui.

He's often clarified that while he respects Khan as a great actor, he wants to be recognized for his unique style: "I have come to work like myself, I have not come to work like anyone else. Of course, he was a great actor, but I need to make my own identity."