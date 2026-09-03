Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' drops; global total reaches ₹192cr
What's the story
Ravi Teja's action drama, Irumudi, is still going strong in its second week. However, the film saw a significant drop in its daily earnings on Wednesday. The movie raked in ₹4.1 crore in India net on Day 13 from 2,622 shows across the country, per Sacnilk. With this addition, Irumudi has now taken its total India net collection to ₹146.15 crore and gross earnings to ₹169.8 crore.
Collection drop
'Irumudi' witnessed a 30.5% decline in collections
The latest collection marks a significant drop from the previous day.
Irumudi had earned ₹5.9 crore in India net on its second Tuesday, but Wednesday's collection of ₹4.1 crore represents a 30.5% decline.
The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.42% on Wednesday, with morning shows registering 17.38% occupancy and evening shows standing at 30.38%.
Regional dominance
'Irumudi': Breakup of Day 13 collections
The Telugu version of Irumudi earned ₹4.09 crore on Day 13, while the Tamil version contributed ₹1 lakh.
The film was screened across 2,588 shows for the Telugu release and had 34 shows for its Tamil version.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed ₹4.25 crore on Day 13, with Karnataka adding ₹40 lakh to the day's gross.
The total India gross for the day stood at ₹4.8 crore.
Global success
Looking back at the film's box office journey so far
The second-week numbers come after a strong opening week for Irumudi. The film ended its first week with an India net collection of ₹92.15 crore and continued to post healthy numbers at the beginning of its second week.
It collected ₹6.6 crore on its second Monday, which came down to ₹5.9 crore on Tuesday before settling at ₹4.1 crore for Wednesday.
The film has already crossed ₹191.6 crore in worldwide gross collections!