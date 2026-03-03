Is Arhaan Khan making Bollywood debut? Director clarifies
Spotted on director Vikram Phadnis's new film set, Arhaan Khan (son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora) sparked rumors about a possible acting debut.
But Phadnis has now set the record straight—Arhaan is just interning as an assistant director, not acting in the movie.
'He is my intern'
There was a lot of buzz online about whether another star kid was entering Bollywood as an actor. Instead, Arhaan is learning the ropes behind the scenes. As Phadnis put it, "He is my intern."
The film itself marks Phadnis's directorial debut, with Saiyami Kher starring alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin.