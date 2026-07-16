Is Deepika Padukone supporting Sonam Wangchuk? Truth behind viral post
What's the story
A screenshot of an Instagram Story allegedly posted by actor Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media. The post purportedly shows Padukone expressing support for activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The message reads: "He [Wangchuk] is fasting. We are scrolling. Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy."
Post details
'No matter how many films are made to glorify...'
The viral screenshot also included a message that read: "No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."
Many social media users have shared this screenshot, with one X (formerly Twitter) user claiming that Padukone had posted this Story but later deleted it.
Twitter Post
See the screenshot here
OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story? https://t.co/Pw0lWrVUtypic.twitter.com/pdIT6SL6To— a (@qaayadese) July 15, 2026
Verification
Claims about Padukone's post have been debunked
However, several reports have debunked the claim that Padukone posted such an Instagram Story.
According to News18, the viral screenshot shows signs of digital alteration and does not appear anywhere on Padukone's verified accounts.
Telly Reporter also advised users to verify the authenticity of viral screenshots or unverified claims through reliable sources before sharing them.
Activism
Wangchuk on hunger strike for over 2 weeks
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, protesting against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
He is also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The activist has reportedly lost more than 9kg during his fast, raising concerns about his health.
Past involvement
When Padukone was linked to another politically charged issue
This is not the first time Padukone has been linked to a politically charged issue.
In January 2020, she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University after masked attackers entered the campus and assaulted students and teachers.
Her visit drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum, although she did not make a speech or issue a statement during her visit.