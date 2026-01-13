Who is Talwiinder, the rumored boyfriend of Disha Patani?

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has reportedly found love in Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder. The two were recently spotted together at the wedding of actor Nupur Sanon and musician Stebin Ben in Udaipur , Rajasthan . In a viral video from the event, they were seen holding hands while interacting with businessman Suraj Nambiar. They were also spotted at the airport later on.

Career highlights Talwiinder's music career and collaborations Talwiinder, 28, is a music composer and singer known for his work in Punjabi music. He has collaborated with several singers including Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh. His live performances have also included international artists such as Dua Lipa and G-Eazy. Apart from his independent work, he has contributed to Bollywood songs like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Gallan) and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Tenu Zyada Mohabbat).

Background Talwiinder's early life and musical influences Born in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Talwiinder moved to the San Francisco Bay Area at 14. He started singing at four and drew inspiration from artists like Surinder Kaur, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Gurdas Maan, and Amrinder Gill. His music blends traditional Punjabi sounds with modern global influences such as hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop.