'Always and forever': Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben share stunning wedding photos

Actor Nupur Sanon (30) and singer Stebin Ben (32) have tied the knot in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Udaipur. The couple shared stunning pictures from their fairytale wedding on social media , with Sanon looking breathtaking in an off-shoulder white gown. Ben complemented her in a cream tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie. The images also featured Sanon's sister Kriti Sanon , who wore a green off-shoulder dress.

Wedding details The couple's wedding was a fun affair The pictures from the wedding gave a glimpse into a fun-filled celebration. One of the photos showed Sanon being walked down the aisle by her father, while another captured the couple kissing against a vibrant backdrop. The bride and groom were also seen descending stairs with their respective parties, and bridesmaids posed with Sanon and Ben facing the camera.

Engagement news Sanon and Ben announced engagement earlier this month Earlier this month, the couple finally confirmed their relationship with a romantic engagement announcement on social media. Ben proposed to Sanon on a beautifully decorated yacht, getting down on one knee as performers held up "Will you marry me?" placards in the background. Sharing pictures from the proposal, Sanon wrote: "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say."