Nupur Sanon marries Stebin Ben in dreamy Christian ceremony

Actor Kriti Sanon 's sister, Nupur Sanon , and singer Stebin Ben are now married! The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful Christian ceremony on Saturday in Udaipur, surrounded by their loved ones, reported ANI. The wedding was followed by a star-studded cocktail party later in the evening. Guests included actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy , who shared glimpses from the venue on Instagram Stories .

Twitter Post Here's a glimpse from their stunning wedding Nupur and Stebin’s white wedding is all about elegance, love, and timeless romance. They look absolutely magical together. 🤍✨

.

.

.

[Nupur Stebin WhiteWedding] #Love #Wedding pic.twitter.com/llXG6SqzQ4 — India Forums (@indiaforums) January 11, 2026

Pre-wedding celebrations Nupur and Ben's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair The couple's pre-wedding festivities were equally glamorous, with a sangeet ceremony held in a lavish pink setting. Sanon, Nupur, and close friends put on electrifying performances. Sanon and their mother performed Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple, followed by an energetic act by Sanon and her Arjun Patiala co-star Varun Sharma on the Lollipop song.

Hindu wedding Nupur and Ben's Hindu wedding ceremony The wedding festivities are spread over three days, and the couple will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony later on Sunday. Sanon's rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia also shared a picture from the event, posing with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.