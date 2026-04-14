Is HYBE x Hanumankind collaboration coming?

Indian rapper Hanumankind , known for his unique style and global reach, has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with HYBE Corporation. The buzz started after he was spotted at a BTS concert in Seoul and met the company's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk . Although nothing is confirmed yet, India Today reported that early discussions are underway between Hanumankind and HYBE .

Details Meet-and-greet held between Hanumankind and HYBE executives According to India Today, HYBE is keen on a possible collaboration with Hanumankind, especially with its newer groups like CORTIS and LeSserafim. A source told the portal that a meet-and-greet between Hanumankind and executives from Source Music and BigHit Music was recently held. The meeting discussed a potential future collaboration, but it is still at an early stage.

Background Hanumankind's journey so far Born Sooraj Cherukat, Hanumankind first entered the independent music scene with his 2019 single Daily Dose. His big break came with Big Dawgs, a track that became popular worldwide and was later remixed with A$AP Rocky. His growing popularity in Korea (as well) seems to have piqued HYBE's interest. The meeting, though informal, indicates HYBE's ongoing efforts to discover global talents who can naturally connect markets- a role Hanumankind has inadvertently started to fulfill.

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