Is HYBE x Hanumankind collaboration coming?
What's the story
Indian rapper Hanumankind, known for his unique style and global reach, has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with HYBE Corporation. The buzz started after he was spotted at a BTS concert in Seoul and met the company's chairman, Bang Si-hyuk. Although nothing is confirmed yet, India Today reported that early discussions are underway between Hanumankind and HYBE.
Details
Meet-and-greet held between Hanumankind and HYBE executives
According to India Today, HYBE is keen on a possible collaboration with Hanumankind, especially with its newer groups like CORTIS and LeSserafim. A source told the portal that a meet-and-greet between Hanumankind and executives from Source Music and BigHit Music was recently held. The meeting discussed a potential future collaboration, but it is still at an early stage.
Background
Hanumankind's journey so far
Born Sooraj Cherukat, Hanumankind first entered the independent music scene with his 2019 single Daily Dose. His big break came with Big Dawgs, a track that became popular worldwide and was later remixed with A$AP Rocky. His growing popularity in Korea (as well) seems to have piqued HYBE's interest. The meeting, though informal, indicates HYBE's ongoing efforts to discover global talents who can naturally connect markets- a role Hanumankind has inadvertently started to fulfill.
Impact
'Big Dawgs's influence on Hanumankind's career
Hanumankind's influence in South Korea has been on the rise, with Big Dawgs becoming a favorite in clubs and cafes. The song went viral on social media, with members of K-pop groups ENHYPEN and other idols joining its trend. This increasing popularity could have contributed to HYBE's interest in him. Meanwhile, when asked about the potential collaboration and an India concert by BTS, HYBE told India Today that they were unable to provide any comments at this time.