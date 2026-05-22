Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumors with 'mangalsutra' sighting
What's the story
Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked speculation about her personal life after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles in a recent video. The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, shows her stepping out of a house with her security team before making her way to her car. However, it was her traditional accessories that drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans online.
Speculation
Here's what netizens had to say
Many users speculated whether she had quietly tied the knot away from the spotlight. One social media user wrote, "Mangalsutra?? She got married?," while another commented, "Perhaps she was shooting for a movie." However, not everyone was convinced that wedding bells had rung for Ranaut. One netizen suggested, "This is her look from Queen 2 or nurse film of 26/11." Another agreed, "She is an actor...such things are common."
No confirmation
Meanwhile, on the work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, reports suggest she has already begun filming for Queen 2 in Mumbai. The project is expected to mark one of her biggest Bollywood comebacks after spending the last few years actively involved in politics. Reports further claim she began preparing for the film shortly after wrapping up work on Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata earlier this year.