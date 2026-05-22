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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumors with 'mangalsutra' sighting
Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumors with 'mangalsutra' sighting
Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted wearing a 'mangalsutra'

Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumors with 'mangalsutra' sighting

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 22, 2026
03:51 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has sparked speculation about her personal life after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles in a recent video. The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, shows her stepping out of a house with her security team before making her way to her car. However, it was her traditional accessories that drew the attention of eagle-eyed fans online.

Speculation

Here's what netizens had to say

Many users speculated whether she had quietly tied the knot away from the spotlight. One social media user wrote, "Mangalsutra?? She got married?," while another commented, "Perhaps she was shooting for a movie." However, not everyone was convinced that wedding bells had rung for Ranaut. One netizen suggested, "This is her look from Queen 2 or nurse film of 26/11." Another agreed, "She is an actor...such things are common."

No confirmation

Meanwhile, on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, reports suggest she has already begun filming for Queen 2 in Mumbai. The project is expected to mark one of her biggest Bollywood comebacks after spending the last few years actively involved in politics. Reports further claim she began preparing for the film shortly after wrapping up work on Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata earlier this year.

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