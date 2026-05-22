Kangana Ranaut sparks marriage rumors with 'mangalsutra' sighting

Speculation

Here's what netizens had to say

Many users speculated whether she had quietly tied the knot away from the spotlight. One social media user wrote, "Mangalsutra?? She got married?," while another commented, "Perhaps she was shooting for a movie." However, not everyone was convinced that wedding bells had rung for Ranaut. One netizen suggested, "This is her look from Queen 2 or nurse film of 26/11." Another agreed, "She is an actor...such things are common."