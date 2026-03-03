Is Quentin Tarantino dead? Here's the truth
Social media was buzzing with a fake story claiming Quentin Tarantino, his wife Daniella Pick, and their kids died in an Iranian missile strike on Israel.
The rumor even used AI-generated images to make it look real and cited Deadline as the source—but none of it was true.
The hoax was spread right after Iran's airstrikes on Israel
The hoax popped up right after Iran launched airstrikes on Israel, following reports of a US-Israel attack that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.
Despite the tense situation, Deadline quickly denied any reports about Tarantino's death.
TMZ confirmed that Tarantino is alive and well
TMZ got word from someone close to the family: "Quentin is alive and well, and his family is all good too."
The AI-made images were also flagged as fake by Grok.
It's a good reminder to double-check wild news online—especially when AI can make things look convincing during global conflicts.