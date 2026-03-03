Is Quentin Tarantino dead? Here's the truth

The hoax popped up right after Iran launched airstrikes on Israel, following reports of a US-Israel attack that killed Iran's Supreme Leader. Despite the tense situation, Deadline quickly denied any reports about Tarantino's death.

TMZ confirmed that Tarantino is alive and well

TMZ got word from someone close to the family: "Quentin is alive and well, and his family is all good too."

The AI-made images were also flagged as fake by Grok.

It's a good reminder to double-check wild news online—especially when AI can make things look convincing during global conflicts.