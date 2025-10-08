Is Rashmika Mandanna banned from the Kannada industry?

Ban rumors

Why Mandanna didn't publicly congratulate 'Kantara' team

Mandanna was also asked why she didn't give a shout-out to Rishab Shetty's hit film Kantara: Chapter 1. She explained that she hadn't watched the film immediately after release, but when she did, she sent a message to the team. She added that people don't know what happens behind closed doors. "What people say about a person's life doesn't matter. Now, what they say about our professional life we'll consider it and work on it."