Is Rashmika Mandanna banned from the Kannada industry?
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Thamma, has reacted to the rumors of her being banned in the Kannada film industry. Despite having debuted with Kannada films, the actor has not signed any new ones for a long time, leading to speculation about a possible ban. Speaking to the media in Karnataka, Mandanna clarified, "So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah..."
Ban rumors
Why Mandanna didn't publicly congratulate 'Kantara' team
Mandanna was also asked why she didn't give a shout-out to Rishab Shetty's hit film Kantara: Chapter 1. She explained that she hadn't watched the film immediately after release, but when she did, she sent a message to the team. She added that people don't know what happens behind closed doors. "What people say about a person's life doesn't matter. Now, what they say about our professional life we'll consider it and work on it."
Career and personal life
Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Thamma, which will hit theaters on October 21. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. She has several other projects in the pipeline, including The Girlfriend, Mysaa, Cocktail 2, and Animal Park. On the personal front, she reportedly got engaged to co-actor Vijay Deverakonda during Dussehra celebrations and they are expected to tie the knot in February 2026.