Explore Rishab Shetty's ₹12cr ancestral home in Kundapura
Kantara star Rishab Shetty owns a gorgeous ₹12 crore mansion in Kundapura, Karnataka, built on his ancestral land.
The house stands out for its mix of classic South Indian design—think a brass-studded Burma teakwood door and temple bell at the entrance—with all the comforts of modern living.
The interiors are a treasure trove of unique artifacts
Step inside and you'll find a 300-kg granite Tulsi katta, Yakshagana headgear, and even a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh.
There's a cozy chanting corner that fills the house with Bhoota Kola vibes, plus a luxe screening room with Italian leather recliners and a chandelier made from reclaimed Mangalorean tiles.
The kitchen keeps things old-school with a black stone counter polished using homemade coconut oil, while advanced facial recognition security and a big library round out this unique home.