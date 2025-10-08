Explore Rishab Shetty's ₹12cr ancestral home in Kundapura

The interiors are a treasure trove of unique artifacts

Step inside and you'll find a 300-kg granite Tulsi katta, Yakshagana headgear, and even a cricket bat signed by Yuvraj Singh.

There's a cozy chanting corner that fills the house with Bhoota Kola vibes, plus a luxe screening room with Italian leather recliners and a chandelier made from reclaimed Mangalorean tiles.

The kitchen keeps things old-school with a black stone counter polished using homemade coconut oil, while advanced facial recognition security and a big library round out this unique home.