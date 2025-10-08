Ayushmann Khurrana says brother Aparshakti 'more successful' than him

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and his younger brother Aparshakti Khurana have both made their mark in the industry. Ayushmann debuted with Vicky Donor in 2012, and Aparshakti debuted with Dangal in 2016. However, during a recent interview at the FICCI Frames event, the elder Khurrana said he believes there can be no comparison between their careers, as each one has been achieved independently. He also said that he thinks his brother is "far more successful" than him.

Career paths 'There is no way to compare the 2 of us' Ayushmann said, "I think it's beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with." "He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19 side." "He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background." "I really believe that there is no way to compare the two of us."

Sibling success Ayushmann praises his brother's success Ayushmann further added, "He does 10 different things in one day, and you can't really measure success." "He is a natural sportsperson; he is a great musician." "He travels a lot, and he lives his life to the fullest. I think he is far more successful than me." Aparshakti has appeared in films like Stree and Bhediya.