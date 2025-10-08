Next Article
Nayanthara's home receives bomb threat; police find no explosives
Entertainment
Actor Nayanthara's Chennai residence was hit by a bomb threat email, sparking a quick police response.
Officers and sniffer dogs searched her Alwarpet home but found nothing dangerous—it turned out to be a hoax.
Nayanthara herself was out of the country for work, with only security guards present at the time.
Similar threats across Tamil Nadu
This isn't an isolated case—Tamil Nadu has seen a wave of fake bomb threats recently, targeting schools, government buildings, railway stations, and even other celebrities like Vijay and Trisha.
While these threats have all triggered emergency searches, none have led to actual explosives.
Police are still investigating who's behind these hoaxes, and Nayanthara's home remains secured with only security guards present.