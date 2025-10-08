Vijay moves SC seeking independent probe into Karur stampede

Actor-politician Vijay has approached the Supreme Court seeking an independent investigation into the tragic Karur stampede that occurred during his rally on September 27. The tragic accident claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured. In his plea, Vijay has challenged an order by the Madras High Court that constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General of Police to probe the incident.

Legal challenge Vijay believes SIT probe may not be impartial Vijay's plea, filed through advocates Dixita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal, and Yash S Vijay, argues that the SIT is composed solely of state police officers. The actor-politician believes this could compromise the probe's independence. "The Petitioner-party as well as its leaders are prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the State Police," his plea states.

Victim support Vijay reaches out to victims' families via video calls Despite facing criticism for not visiting the affected families in person, Vijay has been reaching out to them through WhatsApp video calls. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party chief has reportedly been making these calls since Monday evening, offering his condolences and assuring support. One family member said he told them, "I am like your son."