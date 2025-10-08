Karan Johar opens up about living with body dysmorphia Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Karan Johar just got real about living with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a condition where you fixate on flaws in your appearance—even if others don't see them.

"I do suffer from body dysmorphia... I can't even look at myself in the mirror," he shared, describing how this has shaped his self-image for years.