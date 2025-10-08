Karan Johar opens up about living with body dysmorphia
Karan Johar just got real about living with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a condition where you fixate on flaws in your appearance—even if others don't see them.
"I do suffer from body dysmorphia... I can't even look at myself in the mirror," he shared, describing how this has shaped his self-image for years.
Hiding under oversized clothes
Johar says he's felt uncomfortable in his own skin for most of his life, even after losing weight and managing health issues.
He admits to hiding under oversized clothes just to feel a bit more at ease.
Despite what people might assume about his transformation, he's clear: "People don't know my truth, you don't know."
Shining a light on BDD
By speaking up, Johar is shining a light on how BDD can impact anyone—even those who seem confident or successful.
His honesty is a reminder that mental health struggles often go unseen and deserve real conversations, not just rumors or assumptions.