Jisoo confirms collaboration with Zayn Malik; 'Eyes Closed' releasing soon
What's the story
BLACKPINK member Jisoo has officially confirmed her upcoming collaboration with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The song, titled Eyes Closed, will be released on Friday (October 10) at midnight. The announcement was made through a teaser audio clip shared by Jisoo on social media platforms. This marks the first time the two artists are working together.
Twitter Post
Zayn also announced the release date and time
"EYES CLOSED"— zayn (@zaynmalik) October 7, 2025
2025.10.10 midnight pic.twitter.com/asUXeJyesi
Fan reactions
'This woman is unstoppable; don't speak on her ever again'
Fans of both artists have expressed their excitement over the unexpected collaboration. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "can't believe zaynsoo collab is real and not just a fragment of my imagination." Another said, "COLLAB OF THE FREAKIN CENTURY WE'RE SO SEATED OMGGG." More comments read, "I want to cry, I'm so happy for our Jisoo," "Jisoo's first ever collab as a soloist with Zayn is truly insane. This woman is unstoppable and don't speak on her ever again."
Upcoming release
Malik attended BLACKPINK's concert in July
Eyes Closed will be Jisoo's first new music since her solo EP Amortage came out in February. The EP included songs like Earthquake, Your Love, and Hugs & Kisses. Meanwhile, Malik had attended BLACKPINK's New York concert with his daughter Khai on July 27, which fans now see as a hint at their collaboration. The duo's chemistry was also evident in the teaser image shared by Jisoo on Instagram.