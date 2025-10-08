Jisoo confirms collaboration with Zayn Malik; 'Eyes Closed' releasing soon

Fan reactions

'This woman is unstoppable; don't speak on her ever again'

Fans of both artists have expressed their excitement over the unexpected collaboration. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "can't believe zaynsoo collab is real and not just a fragment of my imagination." Another said, "COLLAB OF THE FREAKIN CENTURY WE'RE SO SEATED OMGGG." More comments read, "I want to cry, I'm so happy for our Jisoo," "Jisoo's first ever collab as a soloist with Zayn is truly insane. This woman is unstoppable and don't speak on her ever again."