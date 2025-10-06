BLACKPINK Jisoo's next? A duet with Zayn Malik
What's the story
Jisoo, a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has teased a new duet with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The announcement was made on Monday through a mysterious teaser image posted on her social media accounts. The silhouette of the male figure in the image is rumored to be Malik, although neither party has confirmed this yet.
Speculation
Malik attended BLACKPINK's NYC concert in July
The speculation about the collaboration was further fueled by Malik's attendance at BLACKPINK's concert in New York City on July 27. He was seen with his daughter Khai, and later shared a photo on Instagram thanking the group for their performance. The upcoming single is expected to be released sometime this month, marking Jisoo's first music release since her solo EP Amortage in February.
Tour
Jisoo is currently on tour with BLACKPINK
Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently on The Deadline World Tour with her group. The tour, which started in Seoul in July, will cover 16 cities and include 31 shows. After a short break following the London shows on August 15-16, Jisoo will resume the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on October 18. It will conclude on January 26, 2026 in Hong Kong.