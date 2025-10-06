BLACKPINK Jisoo's next? A duet with Zayn Malik

Speculation

Malik attended BLACKPINK's NYC concert in July

The speculation about the collaboration was further fueled by Malik's attendance at BLACKPINK's concert in New York City on July 27. He was seen with his daughter Khai, and later shared a photo on Instagram thanking the group for their performance. The upcoming single is expected to be released sometime this month, marking Jisoo's first music release since her solo EP Amortage in February.