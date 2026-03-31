Suniel Shetty to join Tiger Shroff's upcoming action thriller?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is reportedly set to join the cast of an upcoming action thriller starring Tiger Shroff. The film is being backed by Murad Khetani under Cine1 Studios, reported Variety India. This marks a new collaboration between Shetty and Shroff, who are both known for their work in high-octane films. The details of Shetty's character are yet to be revealed, but he will reportedly play a crucial role in the story led by Shroff.
Production details
Filming to begin next month
The filming for this untitled project will begin on April 10 in Mumbai, with sets being constructed in Malad and Goregaon. The production is expected to wrap up by July 2026. This movie marks the directorial debut of Kannada filmmaker Sachin Ravi in Hindi cinema. Ravi is known for directing Rakshit Shetty's 2019 cop entertainer Avane Srimannarayan.
Past project
Shroff's other ongoing projects
Ravi's last attempt at directing a Hindi film was Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, a mythological drama starring Shahid Kapoor. However, the project was shelved due to budgetary constraints. Meanwhile, Shroff is currently filming for Raj Mehta's romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale opposite Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Ram Madhavani's Vajra, a large-scale spiritual actioner set to begin production around September 2026 after Khetani's film wraps up.