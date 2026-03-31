Is Suniel Shetty joining Tiger Shroff's upcoming starrer?

Suniel Shetty to join Tiger Shroff's upcoming action thriller?

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:45 pm Mar 31, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is reportedly set to join the cast of an upcoming action thriller starring Tiger Shroff. The film is being backed by Murad Khetani under Cine1 Studios, reported Variety India. This marks a new collaboration between Shetty and Shroff, who are both known for their work in high-octane films. The details of Shetty's character are yet to be revealed, but he will reportedly play a crucial role in the story led by Shroff.