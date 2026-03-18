Is Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' releasing on April 3? Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

After several delays, Vignesh Shivan posted an Instagram story that has prompted fans to speculate that his much-awaited romantic drama, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), could release on April 3, 2026.

The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was originally set for September last year but kept getting postponed, even missing Deepavali due to scheduling clashes with Dude, and a planned Valentine's Day weekend release was later postponed.