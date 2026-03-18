Is Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' releasing on April 3?
After several delays, Vignesh Shivan posted an Instagram story that has prompted fans to speculate that his much-awaited romantic drama, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), could release on April 3, 2026.
The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was originally set for September last year but kept getting postponed, even missing Deepavali due to scheduling clashes with Dude, and a planned Valentine's Day weekend release was later postponed.
Cast and crew of the film
LIK is produced by actor Nayanthara and features S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in important roles.
The crew is stacked too: Ravivarman handles the visuals, Anirudh is on music duty, editing comes from Pradeep Ragav, and Peter Hein takes care of stunts.
With this lineup, fans are hoping for something special at the box office.