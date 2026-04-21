Isaac channeled 'Frankenstein' energy into 'Beef' with coach's help Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Oscar Isaac, known for taking on big roles, recently played the slick but troubled Josh in Beef's second season, right after filming as Victor Frankenstein for Guillermo del Toro.

Switching between such different characters wasn't easy; Isaac admits he struggled at first and even felt stressed out.

But with advice from his acting coach, he channeled some of Frankenstein's larger-than-life energy into Josh, which helped him settle into the new part.