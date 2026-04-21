Isaac channeled 'Frankenstein' energy into 'Beef' with coach's help
Oscar Isaac, known for taking on big roles, recently played the slick but troubled Josh in Beef's second season, right after filming as Victor Frankenstein for Guillermo del Toro.
Switching between such different characters wasn't easy; Isaac admits he struggled at first and even felt stressed out.
But with advice from his acting coach, he channeled some of Frankenstein's larger-than-life energy into Josh, which helped him settle into the new part.
'King Hamlet' follows Isaac's 2017 struggles
If you're curious about what drives Isaac as an artist, check out < em>King Hamlet—a documentary by his wife Elvira Lind. It follows him through a tough period juggling family and career back in 2017.
Isaac calls it "It's a peek behind the curtain of what it costs to do this stuff,"
From indie films to Star Wars blockbusters, he's shown he can handle just about any role thrown his way.