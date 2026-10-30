Isha Ambani joins Met's Costume Institute: All we know
What's the story
Isha Ambani has been appointed as the co-chair of the Friends of the Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The announcement was made by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Thursday. In a statement, Ambani said, "I'm truly honored to have been named Co-Chair of the Friends of The Costume Institute." She also thanked Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge, Friends chair Wendi Murdoch, and fellow co-chairs Colby Mugrabi and Mark Guiducci.
Institute's significance
What is the Costume Institute?
The Friends of the Costume Institute is a group that supports the museum's work in fashion and costume.
This institute is famous for its exhibitions and research on the history of clothing, fashion, and their relationship with art and culture.
Ambani's new role puts her in a position that is closely tied to the activities of this institute and its network of supporters.
Museum ties
Nita Ambani is a board of trustees member
Nita Ambani has also been associated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art as a board of trustees member.
She is the founder of Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which opened in 2023 to promote Indian and international art and culture.
Since its inception, NMACC has hosted various exhibitions, theatrical productions, and cultural programs featuring artists from India and beyond.
Cultural impact
About the Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the major cultural institutions in the US, with collections and programs that span centuries and artistic traditions.
The Costume Institute is an important part of this museum, with exhibitions that explore fashion as an expression of history, identity, and culture.