Isha Koppikar once got slapped 14 times by Nagarjuna
Isha Koppikar just dropped a wild throwback from her early days in film.
She shared that, while shooting the 1998 Telugu movie Chandralekha, she actually asked co-star Nagarjuna to slap her for real—14 times!
Her reason? She wanted her anger on screen to feel totally authentic.
The reason behind those slaps
Chandralekha was only Koppikar's second film, and she found it tough to show real anger. So, fully committed to method acting, she insisted on actual slaps during filming.
Even though Nagarjuna was hesitant at first, he agreed after some convincing.
The director also pushed for genuine emotion—which meant repeated takes and even some bruises for Koppikar.
Meanwhile, here's why Nagarjuna thinks pan-Indian films work so well
On a different note, Nagarjuna recently spoke at WAVES 2025 about why pan-Indian films like Pushpa and Baahubali work so well.
His take: staying true to your language and telling honest stories is what connects with audiences everywhere.