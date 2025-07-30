Next Article
Kannada actor Pratham receives threats from Darshan's fans, claims report
Kannada actor Pratham has gone to the police, saying he was threatened by fans of fellow star Darshan—just days after actor-politician Ramya reported similar threats from the same fanbase.
Pratham, known for winning Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4, shared that these incidents have affected him.
Pratham says 2 people confronted him
Pratham says two people confronted and verbally abused him at a temple in Doddaballapur, apparently upset over his earlier comments about Darshan.
No FIR has been filed yet, but police are looking into both his and Ramya's complaints to decide on next steps.
The situation highlights growing tensions between celebrity fan groups in the Kannada film scene.