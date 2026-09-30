After 'Bigg Boss' eviction, Isha Rikhi pens apology to fans
What's the story
Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 on the last Weekend Ka Vaar, has penned a heartfelt note on social media. In her first post after leaving the show, she apologized to her fans for any disappointment caused by her actions during her three-week stay in the house. She also expressed gratitude for their unwavering support.
Emotional note
'Thank you to every single person...'
Taking to Instagram, Rikhi wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever."
She added that returning home made her realize how much her fans' love and support mean to her.
"Thank you to every single person who stood by me...I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way."
Personal struggles
'The last few weeks were not easy for me'
Rikhi further opened up about her personal struggles during her time on the show.
She wrote, "The last few weeks were not easy for me."
"I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to."
Despite these challenges, she assured her fans that she felt their love even when she couldn't express herself fully.
Background
Her marriage to Badshah ended in separation
Rikhi, who primarily works in Punjabi cinema, has also been in the news for her personal life.
She was married to rapper Badshah, but they announced their separation in August, five months after their reported wedding.
Meanwhile, fans can catch the latest season of Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.