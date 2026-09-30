After 'Bigg Boss' eviction, Isha Rikhi pens apology to fans

Taking to Instagram, Rikhi wrote, "Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever."

She added that returning home made her realize how much her fans' love and support mean to her.

"Thank you to every single person who stood by me...I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way."