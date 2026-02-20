Ishaan Khatter wins Best Actor at Iconic Gold Awards
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter just picked up the Best Actor (Jury's Choice) award at the Iconic Gold Awards for his role in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound.
He shared, "Well, this is my second Iconic Gold Award after Pippa, and it is for a film that I am extremely proud of," calling Homebound a true milestone in his career.
Khatter on 'Homebound'
For Khatter, Homebound isn't just another movie—it's one he'll "I'll always hold dear to me."
Khatter's achievement
Not bad for a film that clearly means so much to its lead actor!